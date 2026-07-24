Aston Villa open shock talks over £65m Chelsea star

Aston Villa have opened negotiations with Chelsea over a move for Nicolas Jackson.

Unai Emery wants to strengthen his attack and believes a reunion with the Senegal star could transform Villa’s forward line.

The Sun reports that Chelsea value Jackson at £65million. A loan is not possible because Villa have already borrowed Alejandro Garnacho from Stamford Bridge, making a permanent agreement necessary.

Emery knows the 25-year-old from their time together at Villarreal. Jackson has previously credited the Villa boss with playing a role in his development before his move to Chelsea.

Any agreement could also influence Ollie Watkins’ future. The England striker is attracting interest from Fenerbahce, while Villa may consider a sale after adding another central forward.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is expected to assess Jackson during pre-season. However, Villa’s opening approach has placed his future firmly under the spotlight.

Negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward, but the Midlands club have financial room following Morgan Rogers’ £117million Chelsea switch.