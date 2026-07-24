Wigan transfer twist as three EFL clubs launch summer swoop

Wigan Athletic attacker Jonny Smith has emerged at the centre of an EFL transfer battle. Rochdale, Salford City and Tranmere Rovers are among several clubs weighing up a summer move for the versatile winger.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that Wigan are open to allowing Smith to depart. The Latics could approve either a loan switch or a free transfer, giving interested teams two routes to an agreement.

Smith spent last season on loan with Gillingham and is now back under contract at Wigan. The 28-year-old can play on either flank, bringing pace, direct running and valuable lower-league experience.

Tranmere know the attacker well. He previously represented Rovers on loan and helped the club secure promotion to League One in 2019.

Rochdale and Salford could offer Smith a fresh start closer to home. With Wigan willing to be flexible, talks may progress quickly as squads take shape. A three-way contest could now decide where the Liverpool-born forward plays next.