EXCLUSIVE: Hibs join Blackpool, Stockport County and Wigan Athleticin chase for Newcastle youngster

Hibernian have joined the growing race to sign Newcastle United youngster Leo Shahar on loan, with interest in the highly rated full-back now stretching beyond England.

Ontheminute.com understands the Scottish Premiership side are monitoring Shahar’s situation, joining League One trio Blackpool, Stockport County and Wigan Athletic in showing interest ahead of the new campaign.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the more intriguing defensive prospects at St James’ Park, but Newcastle are now considering whether senior football would accelerate his development.

A move to Easter Road could offer Shahar a different type of test.

Hibs can provide top-flight minutes, a demanding fanbase and a competitive environment in Scotland, while the English clubs would offer the intensity of League One.

Newcastle are expected to make a final decision after pre-season. Game-time guarantees will be key, but Hibernian’s entry gives Shahar another serious option as the loan battle develops.