Sheffield United hit by huge Leicester City price tag for West Ham and Wrexham target

Sheffield United’s hopes of bringing Harry Souttar back to Bramall Lane have been hit by a major transfer stumbling block.

The Star reports that Leicester City have made it clear they want around £10million for the Australia international, despite claims on social media that a £2m bid had been accepted.

That figure is understood to be well beyond Sheffield United’s current budget.

Souttar remains a popular figure with Blades supporters after impressing during his previous loan spell before a serious Achilles injury cut his season short.

The 27-year-old has since returned to action and also featured for Australia at this summer’s World Cup.

United are not the only club watching the situation. West Ham United have recently been linked with Souttar, while ambitious Wrexham are also believed to be admirers.

Sheffield United need defensive reinforcements, but Leicester’s stance means any deal would require a major financial push.