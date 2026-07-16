Ipswich Town open talks for Leicester City star

Ipswich Town have opened talks to sign Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu as they look to add more pace and unpredictability to their attack this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Tractor Boys have made their move for the Ghana international, but they are not alone in showing interest.

Clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and France are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, while West Ham have long admired the player.

Fatawu has shown flashes of real quality at Leicester, with his direct running and ability to beat defenders making him an attractive option for sides looking to strengthen out wide.

Ipswich are now exploring whether a deal can be done, although Leicester’s stance will be key. With interest building from several markets, the race could move quickly.

Landing Fatawu would be a statement addition for Ipswich and another sign of their ambition in the transfer window.