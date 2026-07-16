EXCLUSIVE: Brighton and Coventry chase Serbian defensive wonderkid

Brighton and Coventry City are both showing interest in Partizan Belgrade youngster Nikola Simić as the Premier League pair track one of Serbia’s most promising defensive talents.

Ontheminute.com understands that the two English clubs have been keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old centre-back ahead of a possible move.

Simić has caught attention at Partizan, where his size, composure and ability to play out from the back have marked him out as a player with major upside.

Brighton have built a reputation for moving early on emerging talent, and Simić fits that model. Coventry, now also competing in the Premier League, could offer an ambitious project and a clearer route towards senior minutes.

The Serbian youngster has already gained valuable experience at club level and has been involved with his country’s youth sides.

Partizan are not expected to welcome a cheap exit, but English interest is now firmly growing.