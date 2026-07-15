Celtic ready to listen as Millwall and Bolton eye deal for striker

Celtic are ready to consider offers for striker Johnny Kenny this summer, with Championship clubs Millwall and Bolton Wanderers watching his situation closely.

Football Insider reports that interest in the 23-year-old is growing south of the border, with Millwall strong admirers and Bolton keen to bring him back permanently.

Kenny impressed during his loan spell with Bolton last season, scoring six goals and adding three assists in 14 games as they won promotion from League One.

The Republic of Ireland forward has struggled to fully establish himself at Celtic despite arriving from Sligo Rovers in 2022.

A productive loan at Shamrock Rovers showed his scoring ability, but he has found it harder to secure a long-term role at Parkhead.

Celtic are expected to target new attacking signings, which could push Kenny further down the pecking order. That has opened the door for Millwall and Bolton to make their move.