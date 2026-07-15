EXCLUSIVE: Norwich and Bolton eye Chelsea loan move for defender

Norwich City and Bolton Wanderers are keeping close tabs on Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley ahead of a possible summer loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs would be interested in signing the 21-year-old if Chelsea decide to send him out for regular minutes.

No final decision has been made yet, with the Blues expected to assess their squad options before choosing the next step.

Wiley is viewed as a player with strong development potential and could benefit from a full season of senior football in England. Norwich and Bolton can both offer a Championship platform, with regular involvement.

Chelsea are likely to prioritise game time and the right playing style if they sanction a temporary exit.

For now, Norwich and Bolton are watching closely and are ready to move if Wiley becomes available.