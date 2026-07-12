Millwall join Bolton in race for Celtic striker

Millwall have joined Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign Celtic striker Johnny Kenny as Alex Neil looks to add more firepower at The Den.

Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, reports that the Lions are now chasing the 23-year-old, who impressed during a productive loan spell with Bolton last season.

The Trotters are keen to bring Kenny back on a permanent deal, but Millwall’s interest has added a fresh Championship twist.

Celtic are open to the possibility of a summer exit, although they are expected to strengthen their own attacking options before making a final decision.

Kenny has built a strong scoring record across Ireland, Scotland and League One. He also showed promise in Glasgow, registering seven goals and three assists in 32 Celtic appearances.

Millwall have already signed Tairyk Arconte, but Kenny would give Neil another young striker with immediate impact and long-term resale potential.