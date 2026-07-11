Five English clubs chase Norway World Cup star

Coventry City, Hull City, Ipswich Town, West Ham United and Burnley are all showing interest in Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg.

TEAMtalk reports that the 28-year-old is ready to consider another move abroad after an outstanding spell for club and country.

Berg has starred for Bodø/Glimt in Europe and further boosted his profile with impressive performances for Norway at the World Cup.

Coventry, Hull and Ipswich are all monitoring the midfielder after winning promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham and Burnley are also assessing the situation from the Championship as they look to strengthen before the window closes.

Berg previously left Norway for Lens in 2022, but returned to Bodø/Glimt after just nine months. This time, he is believed to feel better prepared for a fresh challenge.

His work rate, leadership and ability to control midfield tempo could make him well suited to English football.