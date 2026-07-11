Aston Villa eye World Cup star after scout checks

Aston Villa are showing interest in Julian Quinones after the forward caught the eye with his performances at the World Cup for Mexico.

Sky Sport CH reports that Villa scouts watched the attacker closely during the tournament and were impressed by what they saw.

The Premier League club are said to have gathered information from the player’s camp as they assess whether a possible deal could be done.

Quinones’ displays have pushed his name onto Villa’s radar, with his movement, power and attacking threat understood to have appealed to the recruitment team.

No official bid has been made at this stage for the Al-Qadsiah star, but contact between the parties has reportedly intensified in recent days.

Villa are continuing to explore attacking options as they plan for the new season.

Quinones is now one of the names being monitored, and the situation could develop further if the English club decide to make a formal move.