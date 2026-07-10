EXCLUSIVE: Leicester join Sheffield Wednesday and Championship clubs in race for Liverpool defender

Leicester City have joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Luke Chambers on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands the League One side are showing interest in the 21-year-old, who is already being monitored by Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and Charlton Athletic.

Liverpool are expected to review Chambers during pre-season before making a final call on his next move.

Chambers spent time with Charlton last season, which could give the Addicks a useful advantage if Liverpool decide familiarity is important.

Norwich can offer Championship football, while Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester may be able to provide regular minutes in ambitious League One projects.

Leicester’s interest adds another interesting option for the left-sided defender. The Foxes are looking to rebuild and could offer Chambers a big role in a side expected to challenge near the top end of the division.

For Liverpool, the priority will be simple. Chambers needs the right environment, the right role and consistent senior football.

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