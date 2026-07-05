Southampton and Preston North End join Leicester in race for Palace midfielder

Southampton and Preston North End have joined Leicester City in the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny this summer.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, reports that both Championship clubs are keen on the Northern Ireland international, who is expected to be available if the right offer arrives.

Leicester had already been linked with a permanent move as Russell Martin looks to rebuild his midfield.

Southampton are assessing options amid uncertainty over Shea Charles, who has attracted strong interest from Leeds United.

Preston are also searching for midfield reinforcements after uncertainty around their move for Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine.

Devenny was part of the Crystal Palace squad that won the UEFA Conference League last season, but regular football could now become important for his next step.

Leicester remain interested, but Championship competition could make the race harder.

A decision may depend on which club can offer the clearest role.