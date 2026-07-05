Man Utd and Newcastle chase £50m Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both targeting Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as the race for midfield reinforcements intensifies.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea value the Brazil international at around £50million, with United looking at Santos after missing out on other midfield targets.

Newcastle are also monitoring the situation as they prepare for life without Sandro Tonali.

Santos could be open to leaving Stamford Bridge in search of regular football. His route into Chelsea’s midfield is blocked by Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, while the Blues also need sales to help fund Xabi Alonso’s rebuild.

United have already agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but still want more depth after Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s injury.

Santos joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023 and has since had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg. He made 27 Premier League appearances last season.