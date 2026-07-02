Manchester United open talks for West Ham winger

Manchester United have opened talks with West Ham United over a potential move for Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that direct club-to-club contact is now underway, although discussions remain at an exploratory stage.

The Dutch winger is understood to be high on United’s list of attacking targets as they assess possible wide additions.

Any formal move could depend on Marcus Rashford leaving Old Trafford during the window. United are not yet thought to have submitted an official bid, but early conversations suggest Summerville is a player firmly on their radar.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent days, meaning United may face serious competition if they decide to push ahead.

West Ham could have a major decision to make if interest accelerates.

Summerville’s pace, direct style and Premier League experience make him one of the most interesting attacking names to watch.