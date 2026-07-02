EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join Reading and Wigan in chase for Chelsea wonderkid

Bristol City have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Shumaira Mheuka on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands the Championship side are showing interest in the 18-year-old, who is also being monitored by Reading and Wigan Athletic.

Chelsea are expected to assess Mheuka during pre-season before deciding whether to send him out for his first proper senior loan.

Mheuka has become one of the most exciting forwards in Chelsea’s academy after a stunning campaign at Under-21 level. He was named Premier League 2 Player of the Season and helped the Blues win the PL2 title.

Bristol City could offer a higher-level test than League One, which may appeal to Chelsea if they believe he is ready for Championship football.

Reading and Wigan, however, may be able to provide a clearer route to regular starts.

Chelsea’s final decision is likely to depend on minutes, role and development pathway.

Follow the latest loan moves in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 hub.