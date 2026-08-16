Derby and Charlton battle for Wrexham star as £1m loan snag emerges

Derby County and Charlton Athletic are battling to find a workable route to signing Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan before the transfer deadline.

Reporter Alan Nixon, writing via his Patreon, says the 24-year-old wants a temporary move. Charlton have already made an enquiry, while Derby view him as an option if they decide to recruit another goalkeeper.

The major complication is his Wrexham salary. Okonkwo reportedly earns around £1million per year, a commitment neither suitor would find easy to absorb without financial assistance from his parent club.

The former Arsenal academy player is seeking regular first-team football and believes a loan can provide the minutes he needs. However, any agreement may depend on Wrexham subsidising part of his wages or accepting a smaller contribution.

With two clubs interested and time running out, the finances – not Okonkwo’s ability – now appear to be the decisive obstacle.