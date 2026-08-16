EXCLUSIVE: Southampton and Fulham ponder late swoop for Hammarby star

Southampton and Fulham have added Hammarby right-back Hampus Skoglund to their summer shortlists as the battle for defensive reinforcements intensifies.

Ontheminute.com understands that both English clubs are monitoring the Swedish defender and weighing up possible approaches before the transfer window closes.

Interest remains preliminary, with no agreement or formal offer currently in place.

Skoglund’s profile makes him an intriguing target. He offers a natural option on the right side and has developed through regular senior football in Sweden, rather than being pursued purely on potential.

Southampton could present a clearer route to immediate minutes, while Fulham may offer the platform of top-flight football and longer-term development. That contrast could become decisive if both clubs advance their interest.

Hammarby now face late-window uncertainty around one of their emerging assets. The Stockholm club can still resist a sale, but a serious proposal from England could force discussions before the deadline.