Birmingham, Norwich and Southampton target Manchester United wonderkid

Manchester United defender Godwill Kukonki has emerged as a loan target for Birmingham City, Norwich City and Southampton.

The Championship trio are exploring whether the highly rated 18-year-old could strengthen their promotion bids.

The Manchester Evening News reports that all three clubs have made enquiries about Kukonki, who has not yet signed professional terms at Old Trafford. Interest has also arrived from Premier League and European sides.

United expect to retain the academy prospect permanently. However, a new contract could clear the way for a temporary move and his first sustained taste of senior football.

Standing 6ft 5in, Kukonki is physically imposing despite his age. He primarily operates at left-back but has youth experience in central defence, making him an adaptable option.

Kukonki was first included in a United senior squad at 16, although he still awaits his competitive debut.

Birmingham, Norwich and Southampton must convince United that they can provide regular minutes and the right development support.