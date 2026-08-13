Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End chasing Hull City defender

Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End are competing to sign Hull City defender Cody Drameh before the transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old may become available after failing to secure an automatic starting place ahead of captain Lewie Coyle.

Sky Sports reports that all three Championship clubs are keen on the right-back, although it remains unclear whether Hull will sanction a departure. No agreement or offer has been confirmed.

Drameh joined the Tigers in 2024 and has made 55 appearances across all competitions. He featured 26 times last season as Hull secured promotion to the Premier League, but increased competition could restrict his top-flight opportunities.

The former England youth international is quick, athletic and comfortable attacking from deep. He can also operate at left-back, adding defensive flexibility.

Drameh is contracted until June 2027, while Hull hold an additional 12-month option.

That protection strengthens their negotiating position, leaving Millwall, Stoke and Preston waiting to discover what price could unlock a late move.