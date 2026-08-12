Leeds plot late swoop for in-demand Real Betis star

Leeds United are considering a late move for Real Betis midfielder Nelson Deossa before the transfer deadline.

The Colombian has emerged as an option after producing a goal and an assist against Arsenal in pre-season.

Football Insider reports that Leeds sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old during Betis’ friendly victory. Their interest remains under consideration, but the race is open and a formal approach has not yet been made.

Ipswich Town have tracked Deossa for some time, while West Ham, Wolves and Hull City are also keen. That competition leaves Leeds with little room for delay if they decide he is their preferred midfield target.

Betis would reportedly sell reluctantly to increase their transfer budget and create a non-EU place within the squad. The final destination is expected to depend heavily on the offers received.

Leeds must therefore decide quickly whether to turn their scouting work into a concrete bid before one of their four rivals moves first.