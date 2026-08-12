EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa join Newcastle and Leverkusen in race for Cruzeiro star

Aston Villa have added Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge to their shortlist, increasing the competition for the resurgent Brazilian forward.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are monitoring the 24-year-old alongside Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen. Interest remains at an early stage, but Cruzeiro could soon receive approaches from Europe.

Kaio Jorge returned to Brazil after spells with Juventus and Frosinone failed to provide the consistent platform he needed. His performances at Cruzeiro have restored his reputation and placed another European opportunity within reach.

Villa may be attracted by a forward who combines intelligent penalty-area movement with finishing and link-up ability. His experience in Italy also means he understands the demands of European football.

Newcastle and Leverkusen provide strong competition, giving the player three different potential destinations. Cruzeiro can use that interest to protect their valuation and demand favourable terms.

Villa must now decide whether to remain observers or move decisively before one of their rivals takes control of the race.