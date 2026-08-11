Aston Villa strike €26.5m agreement for Europa League winner

Aston Villa have struck a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Italian left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

The deal would add an experienced, attack-minded defender to Villa’s squad, with final paperwork now the main hurdle before the transfer can advance.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the clubs have settled on a €25million guaranteed fee plus €1.5million in add-ons.

Ruggeri has accepted personal terms and could travel for his medical this week once the documents receive approval.

The 24-year-old joined Atletico from Atalanta last summer and featured regularly during his season in Spain.

He came through Atalanta’s academy before helping the Bergamo club win the Europa League in 2024, earning selection in UEFA’s Team of the Season.

Ruggeri is recognised for his stamina, crossing and ability to operate as either a conventional left-back or wing-back. If the remaining formalities are completed, Villa will secure a player capable of bringing both width and European experience to their defence.