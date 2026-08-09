Man Utd close in on Leicester wonderkid as Arsenal and Aston Villa circle

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Leicester City teenager Louis Page, with the Old Trafford club attempting to move ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel reports that United are advancing in talks for the 18-year-old. Page is reportedly keen on the switch, although a final agreement has not yet been announced.

The midfielder only turned 18 last month but has already collected senior experience. He made 17 Championship appearances as Leicester suffered relegation to League One.

Page fits United’s increasingly aggressive approach to recruiting elite young talent. Recent moves for Tynan Thompson and Ayden Heaven have shown their willingness to invest before emerging players become established stars.

Arsenal and Villa remain serious admirers, but United’s progress could force both clubs to act quickly. Leicester now face a major decision.

They can cash in on another academy graduate or resist offers and build around one of English football’s most exciting teenage prospects.