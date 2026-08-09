Aston Villa face major hurdle after opening talks for Bayern Munich midfielder

Aston Villa have opened discussions over a move for Joao Palhinha, although negotiations have yet to produce an agreement with Bayern Munich.

Villa director of football operations Damian Viadagany confirmed the talks in an interview with German publication Bild.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany reports that Bayern favour a permanent sale rather than another loan for the midfielder.

Palhinha spent last season on loan at Tottenham after struggling to establish a regular place in Munich. The 31-year-old previously impressed in the Premier League with Fulham, building a reputation as a powerful ball-winning midfielder.

Bayern’s stance leaves Villa with a decision as the window advances. Palhinha already understands English football, reducing the adaptation risk, but the finances must satisfy both clubs.

Viadagany stressed that their relationship remains positive while refusing to discuss further details, leaving the transfer open but far from complete.

Viadagany told Bild: “We are in talks, but there is currently no agreement.

“If something should happen, it is always on the basis of the great respect we feel for FC Bayern.

“We are friendly clubs; our relationship with Max Eberl (Bayern’s director of sport), Christoph Freund (Bayern sporting director) and all other responsible persons is excellent.

“Therefore, I cannot and do not want to comment on any further details.”