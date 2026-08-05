Hull City closing in on Aston Villa star in stunning transfer coup

Hull City are moving closer to an eye-catching deal for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, with advanced talks ongoing as the Tigers target a major attacking upgrade.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reports that talks are progressing over the Jamaica international’s move to the MKM Stadium. The deal’s structure remains unclear, but Hull are confident of an agreement.

Bailey would bring pace, creativity and top-flight experience to a squad preparing for its Premier League return. The 28-year-old can operate on either flank and offers a direct threat in transition.

Villa’s willingness to discuss an exit has opened the door for Hull to pursue one of their most ambitious recent signings. Completing the deal would deliver a boost before the new campaign.

Negotiations must still be finalised, and no official announcement has been made. However, the Tigers are now firmly positioned to land Bailey as discussions enter a decisive stage. His arrival would send a powerful message about Hull’s plans for survival.