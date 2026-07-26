‘He Wants Out!’ Juventus boss drops huge exit claim over Aston Villa star

Emiliano Martinez could be heading towards an Aston Villa exit after Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti claimed the goalkeeper wants a new club.

Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Spalletti discussing Juventus’ interest in the Argentina international: “Dibu Martinez? He’s a goalkeeper who wants to change clubs, and we’re looking for competitiveness. But we currently have two (keepers).”

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Martinez has repeatedly been linked with Turin, although negotiations remain difficult. Villa have already seen Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers secure major moves this summer, making another high-profile departure especially significant.

Juventus want stronger competition between the posts as Spalletti rebuilds his squad. However, their pursuit of Martinez appears stalled, with no agreement reached this summer.

Sky in Italy reports that Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is also being pursued. The Japanese international offers a younger alternative if Juventus cannot unlock negotiations for Martinez.

Villa now face a major decision. Keeping their World Cup winner offers stability, but Spalletti’s comments will fuel speculation over his future.