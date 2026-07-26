EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham and Watford battle for £16m Brighton star

Birmingham City and Watford are battling for Brighton winger Ibrahim Osman, with both Championship clubs interested in a season-long loan.

Ontheminute.com understands Birmingham remain determined to bring the 21-year-old back to St Andrew’s after his encouraging spell there last season. Watford have joined the chase as they seek greater pace and unpredictability in attack.

Osman arrived at Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland in 2024 for a reported £16million but has yet to establish himself in the Seagulls’ first team. He has since gained experience on loan with Feyenoord, Auxerre and Birmingham.

Blues manager Chris Davies has spoken about wanting the Ghana international to return. Osman produced his most convincing football in England, including a goal and assist in April’s victory over Preston.

Brighton are expected to consider another temporary move to guarantee regular minutes. Birmingham can offer familiarity, while Watford may present a fresh project.

The decision could now depend on which club provides Osman with the clearest role next season.