EXCLUSIVE: Bolton launch Liverpool raid for rising star

Bolton Wanderers are stepping up their preparations for life back in the Championship by targeting Liverpool prospect Kieran Morrison. The newly promoted Trotters want the versatile attacker on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

Ontheminute.com reports that Liverpool are expected to approve a temporary move after securing Morrison on a new contract. Bolton face competition, however, with clubs in England and Germany also tracking the 19-year-old.

Morrison enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Liverpool’s Under-21s and was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award. He also made two senior appearances before earning his first Northern Ireland cap in June.

Regular Championship football could now provide the next step in his development. Bolton have previously benefited from Liverpool talent, with Conor Bradley starring during his 2022/23 loan spell.

Steven Schumacher’s side can offer Morrison valuable minutes in a demanding division. Liverpool must now decide whether Bolton represent the best destination or if an overseas move would accelerate his progress.