EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United join race for Serbian gem as English interest grows

Manchester United are now keeping an eye on Partizan Belgrade centre-back Nikola Simić as the race for the Serbian youngster continues to gather pace.

Ontheminute.com understands that United have joined Brighton, Coventry City and Sunderland in monitoring the 19-year-old defender.

No bid has been made at this stage, but Simić’s progress has attracted attention from clubs looking to secure emerging talent before his value climbs further.

United have been active in tracking younger players with long-term first-team potential, and Simić fits that profile.

His height, strength and composure on the ball make him an intriguing option for clubs wanting a modern centre-back who can develop within a stronger environment.

Brighton remain strong admirers, while Coventry’s Premier League project and Sunderland’s recruitment model also offer interesting pathways.

Partizan are unlikely to rush into a sale, but English interest in Simić is now becoming increasingly serious.