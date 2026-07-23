Man Utd Handed Stunning £68m Tchouameni Chance as Real Madrid Plot Rodri Raid

Manchester United have been handed a huge opportunity to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to sanction a £68m summer deal.

The Spanish giants could sacrifice the France international to finance an audacious move for Manchester City star Rodri.

The Sun claims Madrid are willing to listen to United’s interest despite Tchouameni previously appearing set for a new contract. Jose Mourinho had wanted to keep the 26-year-old, but the pursuit of Rodri may have changed the club’s thinking.

United boss Michael Carrick is seeking a specialist defensive midfielder after Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s knee injury. Tchouameni would bring elite experience, physical power and Champions League pedigree to Old Trafford.

Rodri, meanwhile, has entered the final year of his City contract and is valued at around £85m. However, his back surgery could complicate Madrid’s plan.

Tchouameni joined Real from Monaco for £68m in 2022, allowing Madrid to recover their initial investment while reshaping Mourinho’s midfield this coming season.