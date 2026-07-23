Hull City owners in shock Belgian partnership talks

Hull City’s Turkish ownership group have held talks with KVC Westerlo officials over a potential partnership that could strengthen the club’s transfer and development network.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on X that a meeting took place in Istanbul around two weeks ago, with discussions now continuing between the two parties.

The Tigers are understood to be exploring a collaboration with the Belgian side as they look at ways to build a wider football structure.

The idea is believed to be inspired by multi-club models such as BlueCo’s link with RC Strasbourg, although this would currently be framed as a partnership rather than a takeover.

A Belgian connection could give Hull another route for player development, recruitment and potential loan pathways.

Westerlo would also offer access to a competitive European league with a strong reputation for developing talent.

Talks remain ongoing, but the move could represent an ambitious off-field step for Hull.