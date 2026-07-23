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Hull City owners in shock Belgian partnership talks

MKM Stadium, Hull City
MKM Stadium, Hull City. Photo by Shutterstock.

Hull City’s Turkish ownership group have held talks with KVC Westerlo officials over a potential partnership that could strengthen the club’s transfer and development network.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on X that a meeting took place in Istanbul around two weeks ago, with discussions now continuing between the two parties.

The Tigers are understood to be exploring a collaboration with the Belgian side as they look at ways to build a wider football structure.

The idea is believed to be inspired by multi-club models such as BlueCo’s link with RC Strasbourg, although this would currently be framed as a partnership rather than a takeover.

A Belgian connection could give Hull another route for player development, recruitment and potential loan pathways.

Westerlo would also offer access to a competitive European league with a strong reputation for developing talent.

Talks remain ongoing, but the move could represent an ambitious off-field step for Hull.

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