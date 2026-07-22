Blackburn and QPR join race for Oxford Utd midfielder

Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers are both chasing Oxford United midfielder Brian De Keersmaecker as competition for his signature grows.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that the Championship duo are among a number of clubs in England and abroad showing interest in the Belgian midfielder.

Several German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A sides are also believed to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible summer move.

De Keersmaecker has become an important figure at Oxford, with his energy, composure and ability to control midfield making him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen centrally.

Blackburn are assessing midfield reinforcements as they plan for the new campaign, while QPR are also keeping tabs on players who can improve their engine room.

Oxford now face a fight to keep hold of the 26-year-old if interest turns into formal bids.