Brentford and Rangers circle Blackburn star in transfer battle

Brentford and Rangers have joined the growing race for Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu as interest in the right-back continues to intensify.

Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that both clubs sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in a Blackburn pre-season fixture, only for Alebiosu to miss the game through illness.

The development comes amid further attention from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Alebiosu impressed for Rovers last season after arriving from KV Kortrijk. He produced one goal and five assists in 39 Championship appearances, while also earning recognition with the Nigerian national team.

Brentford are understood to be looking for extra depth on the right side of defence, while Rangers are assessing long-term options as they prepare for life beyond James Tavernier.

Blackburn are in a strong position, with Alebiosu under contract until 2028 and an option for another year. Rovers would prefer to keep him.