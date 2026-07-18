EXCLUSIVE: Norwich join £6m race as Liverpool wonderkid attracts fresh transfer interest

Norwich City have joined Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni, as Championship interest in the midfielder continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands the Canaries are now monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation, with a deal worth around £6million potentially enough to tempt Liverpool into a difficult decision this summer.

Nyoni is regarded as one of the most gifted young players at Anfield, but competition for midfield places remains fierce at the club.

Liverpool must now decide whether to keep him close to the first-team picture or cash in if the right offer arrives.

Norwich could offer Nyoni a technical, possession-focused environment and a clear route to regular football. Swansea and Blackburn are also pushing to position themselves as attractive development destinations.

Liverpool are not expected to make a rushed call, but with three Championship clubs now circling, Nyoni’s future is quickly becoming one to watch before the new campaign gets underway properly.