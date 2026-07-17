EXCLUSIVE: Hull City revive interest in Croatian midfielder as Ipswich enter race

Hull City have revived their interest in Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk as they look to add more creativity before the window closes.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Tigers are once again monitoring the 24-year-old, but they now face competition from Ipswich Town.

Fruk has been on Hull’s radar before, and his form in Croatia has kept him firmly in the minds of English clubs searching for attacking quality.

The Croatian playmaker can operate centrally or from wider areas, making him an attractive option for teams wanting more flexibility in the final third.

His technical ability, set-piece threat and eye for a pass have helped build his reputation at Rijeka.

Ipswich’s interest could complicate matters for Hull, especially if both clubs decide to turn admiration into a firm approach.

Rijeka are unlikely to welcome losing a key player cheaply, but Fruk is now emerging as one to watch.