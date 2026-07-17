EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland join Leeds and Hull in race for Norway star

Sunderland have added Jens Petter Hauge to their list of attacking players to monitor as interest in the Bodø/Glimt star begins to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are keeping an eye on the Norway international, who is also attracting attention from Leeds United and Hull City.

Hauge’s form back in Norway has put him back on the radar after a career that has already taken him to AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Gent and Fulham.

Rather than being viewed as a long-term project, Hauge would arrive with senior experience and European pedigree.

His ability to play from the left, attack central spaces and create chances could make him an interesting option for clubs looking to add proven wide quality.

Sunderland are expected to assess several attacking targets this summer, and Hauge’s profile fits a side looking for players who can adapt quickly.

Leeds and Hull remain in the picture, but Sunderland are now watching closely.