Wrexham launch £7m Sunderland move for Millwall and Wolves target

Wrexham are making a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as they look to land a major signing before the new Championship season.

Journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page reports that the Red Dragons are preparing a bid for the 26-year-old, with Millwall and Wolves also interested. A deal could be structured as a loan or a permanent transfer worth around £7million.

Patterson has slipped down the pecking order at Sunderland following their promotion to the Premier League. He remains under contract until 2028, but an exit now looks increasingly possible this summer.

Wrexham already have Arthur Okonkwo, Danny Ward and Callum Burton as senior options, although Okonkwo has been linked with a move away.

Patterson would arrive with serious Championship pedigree after helping Sunderland win promotion.

He also spent time on loan at Millwall last season, helping them reach the play-offs. Wrexham now hope to beat the competition and bring him to the Racecourse Ground in North Wales.