EXCLUSIVE: Bolton join growing race for Newcastle youngster

Bolton Wanderers are keeping an eye on Newcastle United striker Sean Neave as interest continues to grow ahead of a potential loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bolton have joined Norwich City, Stoke City and Charlton Athletic in monitoring the 19-year-old forward.

Newcastle are assessing the best next step for Neave, with a temporary switch expected to be considered if regular senior football becomes the priority.

The young striker is highly rated inside the Newcastle academy and has already spent time around the first-team group.

His development has made him one of the more interesting attacking prospects at St James’ Park.

Bolton, Norwich and Stoke may provide Championship options. Charlton are also watching closely as clubs prepare for possible loan openings.

Newcastle are yet to make a final decision, but the list of suitors is expanding.

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