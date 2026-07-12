EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle youngster sparks League One loan scramble as two clubs circle

Newcastle United prospect Leo Shahar is attracting loan interest from Stockport County and Wigan Athletic as Eddie Howe’s side weigh up the next step in his development.

Ontheminute.com understands the Sky Bet League One pair have both checked on Shahar’s availability ahead of the new season, with Newcastle open to finding the right senior pathway if regular minutes are guaranteed.

The 19-year-old full-back is highly regarded at St James’ Park and has already been involved around the Magpies’ first-team environment.

However, another year of academy football may not be enough for a player now ready for a tougher physical test.

Stockport could offer Shahar an ambitious project under a club still looking upward after recent progress, while Wigan remain an attractive destination for Premier League youngsters seeking responsibility in a demanding league.

Newcastle are expected to assess their squad during pre-season before making a final call, but Shahar has now emerged as one to watch in the loan market.