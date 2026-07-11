Hull City hijack Genoa deal in stunning late transfer twist

Hull City have pulled off a dramatic transfer hijack by beating Genoa to the signing of Swedish winger Elliot Stroud.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Stroud turned down the Italian club at the last minute in order to make the move to England.

The Tigers have also reached an agreement with Mjällby AIF for the player.

Stroud is now expected to sign a four-year contract with Hull, handing the Premier League side an eye-catching attacking addition ahead of the new season.

Genoa had been pushing to take the winger to Serie A, but Hull moved quickly and successfully changed the direction of the deal.

The move underlines Hull’s ambition as they continue to strengthen their squad. Adding a young wide player from Sweden gives them more pace and flexibility in attacking areas.

For Genoa, it is a late setback. For Hull, it could be a smart summer coup.