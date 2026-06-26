EXCLUSIVE: Burnley join Middlesbrough, Coventry and Hull in keeping tabs on Man Utd midfielder

Burnley are keeping an eye on Toby Collyer’s situation as they prepare for life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Clarets are monitoring the Manchester United midfielder, with Coventry City, Hull City and Middlesbrough also watching developments closely.

United are expected to review Collyer’s future this summer before deciding whether to keep him, loan him out again or consider a permanent exit.

The 22-year-old remains an interesting profile for several Championship and Premier League clubs.

Collyer offers energy, defensive discipline and ball-winning qualities, while his development at Old Trafford has given him experience in a demanding elite environment.

Burnley are expected to rebuild after relegation and could look for younger players with room to grow as they target an immediate return to the Premier League.

Coventry and Hull have already shown interest in permanent deals, while Middlesbrough are also in the mix. Burnley’s arrival adds another strong contender to the race.