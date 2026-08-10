Aston Villa starlet could be heading to Ibrox in eye-catching deal

Rangers are exploring an ambitious move for Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic as Derek McInnes seeks greater speed and depth at right-back.

TEAMtalk understands that Ibrox officials are considering a season-long loan for the 20-year-old. Talks remain at an early stage, while a permanent transfer or loan containing a purchase option could also be discussed.

Nedeljkovic joined Villa from Red Star Belgrade in an £8million deal in 2024 before spending two campaigns with RB Leipzig. He managed only five Bundesliga appearances last term and now needs consistent senior football.

The Serbia international already owns 11 caps and recently impressed during Villa’s pre-season win over Indonesia All-Stars, creating a goal in the 3-1 victory.

Villa view him as a future asset, but he is currently behind Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa. Rangers believe regular minutes at Ibrox could accelerate his development, although Villa must still approve the structure of any agreement.