Aston Villa move into pole position for £17m Swiss star

Aston Villa are well placed to sign Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas, although Newcastle United and Brighton remain firmly in the £17million race this summer.

Football Insider reports that Villa are hopeful Champions League football can prove decisive. Sevilla are willing to sell the 28-year-old to balance their finances, creating an opportunity for Premier League clubs.

Vargas delivered three goals and six assists from 24 La Liga appearances last season. His speed, versatility and experience with Switzerland offer a proven, cost-effective addition to Unai Emery’s wide options.

Newcastle view the attacker as a possible reinforcement after losing Anthony Gordon, while Brighton continue monitoring developments. Neither club is prepared to concede the contest, and no clear favourite has yet emerged.

Villa believe their European platform could prove decisive. However, Sevilla’s valuation may encourage rival bids, leaving the Midlands club under pressure to move quickly.

Vargas now appears closer than ever to securing the Premier League switch repeatedly discussed during recent transfer windows.