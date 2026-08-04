Derby County, Hull City, Marseille and FC Koln chasing Crystal Palace midfielder

Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh is at the centre of a four-club transfer fight, with Derby County, Hull City, Marseille and FC Koln all chasing a permanent deal.

Football Insider reports that offers are being prepared for the 21-year-old. Derby know him best after two loan spells, but their hopes of a reunion now face competition at home and abroad.

Ozoh has impressed Palace manager Pierre Sage during pre-season, creating a difficult decision. However, a substantial proposal could persuade them to sell while he has one year remaining on his contract.

Hull can provide Premier League football, while Marseille and Koln offer attractive routes overseas.

Derby, meanwhile, can point to Ozoh’s established role and strong connection with supporters at Pride Park.

The Palace academy graduate joined the club aged eight and has made 13 senior appearances. His future is now finely balanced, with the size of forthcoming bids potentially determining whether he stays at Selhurst Park or begins a new chapter.