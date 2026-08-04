Middlesbrough Closing In on Tottenham Rising Star in Major Transfer Coup

Middlesbrough are closing in on a defensive addition after entering advanced negotiations for Tottenham centre-back Ashley Phillips.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a target for Kim Hellberg’s promotion-chasing squad.

Football Insider reports that discussions are progressing over a move to the Riverside. An agreement would make Phillips Boro’s seventh summer arrival and continue an active relationship between the two clubs.

Phillips spent two campaigns with Stoke City, becoming a regular and making 83 appearances across his two loan spells. His Championship experience, physical presence and potential make him an option for Middlesbrough’s rebuilt back line.

The England Under-21 international began his senior career at Blackburn Rovers before Tottenham paid around £2m for him in 2023. He also helped Plymouth Argyle avoid relegation during a successful loan.

Boro have already signed Spurs striker Will Lankshear this summer. Landing Phillips would deliver another statement of intent as Hellberg attempts to guide Middlesbrough back towards the Premier League following last season’s play-off heartbreak.