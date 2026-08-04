Portsmouth launch loan talks for Chelsea wonderkid

Portsmouth are negotiating with Chelsea over a season-long loan for teenage winger Ryan Kavuma-McQueen as they target pace and creativity in attack.

The Evening Standard reports that talks are under way, with assurances over playing time forming an important part of the discussions. Chelsea want the 17-year-old competing regularly at senior level.

Kavuma-McQueen is a natural left-footer who can operate on either wing or as a No 10. His direct running and clinical finishing have made him one of Cobham’s brightest prospects.

He scored five times in 13 Premier League 2 appearances last season and was named the competition’s Player of the Month for March. The youngster also made his Chelsea debut during an FA Cup victory over Port Vale.

Portsmouth could now offer his first sustained experience of Championship football. However, any agreement will depend on the role available and Chelsea’s confidence in his pathway.

A successful loan would give Pompey an exciting attacking weapon while accelerating Kavuma-McQueen’s development.