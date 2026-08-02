EXCLUSIVE: Portsmouth join four-club chase for £16m Brighton star

Portsmouth have become the latest Championship club to monitor Brighton winger Ibrahim Osman as competition grows for a loan.

Ontheminute.com understands Pompey are keeping the 21-year-old on their radar and could move if Brighton approve another temporary exit. Their interest remains exploratory, with no agreement or formal approach in place.

Birmingham City continue to prioritise Osman’s return following his spell at St Andrew’s. Watford and Swansea are also watching developments, creating a four-club contest if the Seagulls make him available.

The Ghana international joined Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland for around £16million in 2024. Loans with Feyenoord, Auxerre and Birmingham have since given him experience across three competitions.

Portsmouth are focused on permanent additions, but their loan business could gather pace later in the window. Osman’s speed, power and ability to attack defenders would add a dimension at Fratton Park.

Brighton will want guarantees over minutes and role before choosing his destination, leaving every interested club waiting for a decisive call.