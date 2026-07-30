Birmingham Lead Three-Club Race for Ipswich Star as Transfer Twist Emerges

Birmingham City are leading Derby County and Sheffield United in the race to sign experienced Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor.

TWTD reports that all three clubs are monitoring the 28-year-old, who could leave Portman Road as Gary O’Neil reshapes his newly promoted squad. Birmingham are currently believed to be best placed to secure his signature.

Taylor played 39 Championship matches during Ipswich’s promotion campaign, starting 24 and scoring against Blackburn Rovers. However, his availability remains complicated by a knee cartilage operation undertaken after last season.

The midfielder has not featured during Ipswich’s early pre-season programme and is unlikely to return before their Premier League opener against Sunderland on August 22.

That recovery timeline may force interested clubs to proceed carefully. Even so, Taylor’s experience and energy make him an attractive option for three teams targeting improvement.

Birmingham hope to move ahead of their rivals, while Derby and Sheffield United continue assessing whether to formalise their interest before the window closes.