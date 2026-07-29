EXCLUSIVE: Swansea enter three-way race for £16m Brighton speedster

Swansea City have joined Birmingham City and Watford in monitoring Brighton winger Ibrahim Osman ahead of a possible loan move this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands the Swans are watching the 21-year-old’s situation and could act if Brighton make him available. Their interest remains conditional, but Osman fits Swansea’s desire for speed and direct running.

Birmingham remain eager to reunite with the Ghana international following his productive spell at St Andrew’s. Manager Chris Davies has already admitted he would welcome Osman back, while Watford are also exploring a season-long agreement.

Brighton signed the attacker from FC Nordsjaelland for around £16million in 2024. He has since spent time with Feyenoord, Auxerre and Birmingham while waiting for a first-team breakthrough on the south coast.

Another Championship loan would offer Osman regular football in a demanding competition. Birmingham provide familiar surroundings, Watford present a new challenge, and Swansea could offer a prominent attacking role.

Brighton’s final decision is expected to centre on guaranteed playing time.